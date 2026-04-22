Sewer rehabilitation works

Sewer rehabilitation works will be undertaken by Interflow Pty Ltd in Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham. The works are scheduled to commence Monday 27 April 2026 until late September 2026.

The works will involve closed-circuit television inspection (CCTV) of the sewer mains, high pressure water jetting, local excavation works and rehabilitation of sewer mains. Please refer to maps below for areas where work will be undertaken.

Residents in the rehabilitation areas will receive a letterbox drop prior to commencement of work in their area.

General enquiries: Interflow Community Relations Manager, Joanne Dillon – 0409 129 670.

Issues during works delivery: Interflow Supervisor, Troy Morrison – 0459 175 928.

Further information: Council’s Infrastructure Services Department – (02) 6895 1900.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).