Sew, are you ready to make an entry

By Melissa Blewitt

Are you ready to stitch, crochet, knit, or embroider an entry in the annual Condobolin Show?

Every quilt, baby’s blanket, knitted article, and wall-hanging are all lovingly created in time for the annual event that celebrates the many talents of those who call the Condobolin region home.

Delivering a piece to be exhibited at the SRA Pavilion is a tradition that many local creatives hope will continue long after they have handed over to the next generation.

Class P has been a feature at the 129-year-old event for as long as anyone can remember.

Every year it attracts entries in categories including cross stitch, knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork, macrame, paper craft and much more.

Residents may like to enter an embroidered bear (section 5), a crochet article of clothing (section 11), a crocheted rug – large or bed size (section 13), baby’s knitted booties (section 15), an apron – $10 prize donated by Peta Emes (section 26) or a soft toy (section 30). Class P1 (Section 41), gives community members the chance to make a Fiddle Mat, that entrants can elect to donate to RSL LifeCare (William Beech Gardens). If exhibitors choose to donate, the $1 entry fee will be waived. A $10 cash prize donated by Jan Crouch is on offer. “A Fiddle Mat or Fidget Quilt provides gentle sensory stimulation with different fabrics, textures, colours and objects attached. They are wonderful for the restless hands of people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and autism. They soothe the fidgeting by entertaining the user, busying their hands and fingers and stimulating their senses. They are a great calming tool and give the user a relaxing tactile experience. They are also wonderful for small children and keep their hands busy,” the 2024 Show Schedule says.

Terryll Cassidy has donated a prize for the Champion Piece of Patchwork (to be selected from any section in which patchwork is used, not necessarily “Patchwork” sections). The Mrs FE Hassan Memorial Trophy for Champion Piece of Work (prize donated by Sandra Parnaby) will be highly sought after.

The Most Successful Exhibitor in Class P1 will win a prize donated by Sandi Berry.

Not forgetting Class P2, students from preschool to Year 12, will be able to showcase their talents.

For those in preschool, they can make an article made from paddle pop sticks, decorated photo frame, paper craft or article suitable for a gift.

Primary school (Kindergarten to Year Two) can create an article made from paddle pop sticks, decorated photo frame ($10 prize donated by Hippity Hop Boutique), paper craft or article suitable for a gift.

Years Three and Four can make an article made from paddle pop sticks, decorated photo frame ($10 prize donated by Hippity Hop Boutique), paper craft, piece of jewellery, Christmas decoration, hand sewn article, machine sewn article, patchwork article, macrame or string art, bookmark, soft toy, wall hanging (any medium) and article suitable for a gift.

Years Five and Six have the opportunity to make the same as Years Three and Four, except in section 68 (machine sewn article), a prize of $10 will be donated by Joy Gibson. The Champion Piece of Work (Primary School) will receive a prize donated by Joanne Field. The Most Successful Exhibitor (Primary School) will receive a $50 cash prize, donated by the family of the late Mrs Frances Gavel OAM.

In the Secondary section (two categories of Years Seven to Nine; and Years 10 to 12), students they can make a piece of jewellery (prize donated by Elliart Designs), knitted beanie, macrame, headband/bandana (machine sewn), article of clothing made from recycled materials, tie-dye clothing or bag, any machine made article and article suitable for a gift. The only difference is the Years 10 to 12 category, is where students can make a pair of decorated sneakers or thongs (section 84) instead of a knitted beanie.

The Champion Piece of Work (Secondary School) is $25 donated by Mrs Anthea Sutherland.

For all rules and regulations plus the entire sections list please read the Class P Sewing, Knitting and Handicraft section of the 2025 Condobolin Show Schedule.

All works have to have been completed since the 2024 Show. Works can not be dry cleaned, but must be clean. All work to be unmounted unless otherwise specified. Exhibits must not have been previously shown at Condobolin Show.

Exhibits need to be at the Pavilion by 10am on Thursday, 21 August. Exhibits may not be left at the Secretary’s Office. Judging will commence at 11am.

For more information contact Chief Steward Belinda Neal on 02 6896 2917.