Seventy-seven golfers tee off
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Rugby Union Golf Day attracted 77 players to the Condobolin Sports Club course on Sunday, 27 September.
Players competed in a four-man Ambrose event, with prizes on offer for first and second place, longest drive and nearest the pin.
A highlight of the day came on the sixth hole when Michael Haydon recorded a hole-in-one.
The event was organised by Tom Stuckey, with volunteers helping with the barbecue, refreshments and administration.
Organisers thanked the event sponsors – Ag n Vet, O’Connors, Lachlan Agencies, Hutcheon and Pearce, Equipment and Service.
They issued a huge thank you to the Condobolin Sports Club for their support of the day.
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