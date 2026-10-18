Seventy-seven golfers tee off

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Rugby Union Golf Day attracted 77 players to the Condobolin Sports Club course on Sunday, 27 September.

Players competed in a four-man Ambrose event, with prizes on offer for first and second place, longest drive and nearest the pin.

A highlight of the day came on the sixth hole when Michael Haydon recorded a hole-in-one.

The event was organised by Tom Stuckey, with volunteers helping with the barbecue, refreshments and administration.

Organisers thanked the event sponsors – Ag n Vet, O’Connors, Lachlan Agencies, Hutcheon and Pearce, Equipment and Service.

They issued a huge thank you to the Condobolin Sports Club for their support of the day.