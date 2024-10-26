Seven junior Rams contest Grand Finals

Seven Condobolin Junior Rugby League players contested Grand Finals at the Koori Knockout in Bathurst over the October Long Weekend. Congratulations to Keiron Nixon-Croaker (Under 15s) and the Mindaribba Warriors on their grand final win against Narwan Eels 16 to 4. Congratulations to Braith Sloane (Under 17s) and the La Perouse Panthers on their grand final win against Bungjalung Baygals 22 to 0. Congratulations to Taya Donovan, Shayleen Coe, Kelise Dargin, Lara Atkinson, Mahayla Atkinson and the Central West Maliyan (Under 15s) on making the grand final. Unfortunately, they went down in a tough game to the Newcastle Yowies 26 to 4.

ABOVE: Mahayla Atkinson, Lara Atkinson, Shayleen Coe, Kelise Dargin and Taya Donovan. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

ABOVE: Braith Sloane. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

BELOW: Keiron Nixon-Croaker. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.