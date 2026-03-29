Serving smiles
Every fortnight Condobolin High School students proudly assist Meals on Wheels, delivering nutritious meals and sharing friendly visits with seniors within the community. “Through this initiative, students learn the importance of service, compassion, and giving back. We are grateful for the chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others — one meal and one smile at a time,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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