Seniors Expo held in Condobolin

Australian Unity hosted a Seniors Expo to help local residents to learn about the services available in the Condobolin community.

The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 22 October.

Community members were able to meet with local organisations and health care providers that could help them to remain in their own home.

Australian Unity Home Care Services explained to attendees what services were available; how they could assist with applying for government funding or answer any questions you might have about Home Care Packages or other forms of government funding; how they could help set-up and coordinate your schedule of services; and explained their fees and hourly rates so that residents could understand how they compare.

Some of the services offered by Australian Unity include domestic assistance, personal care, health services, in-home nursing, home and garden, meals and grocery shopping, social support and respite care.

Australian Unity also offers Community Nursing, which works with clients and their families to prevent illness to promote and maintain health. They treat any existing injuries/illness. To find out more about Australian Unity Community Nurses please phone 1300 717 380.

For more information on Australian Unity contact 1300 295 815 (Lachlan) or 1300 146 523 (national).

HaCC Client Services Officer Jasmine Venables explained that Lachlan Home and Community Care (HACC) Multiservice is a Home and Community Service outlet that provides multiple services to the community. This outlet provides services across the Lachlan Shire, to clients registered with My Aged Care.

Some of the services offered by HACC Multi-Service Outlet include; Social support services; Food services; Home maintenance services; Respite Service/Welfare Check.

Lachlan Shire Council HACC Multi Service Outlet has three offices. The Condobolin Office is located at 7 Melrose Street– Phone 02 6895 4320; the Lake Cargelligo Office is located at Community Health, at the back of the Lake Cargelligo Hospital, off Yelkin Street – Phone 02 6898 1063; The Tottenham Office is located 70 Umang Street – phone 02 6892 4344. All offices can be contacted via hacc@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

A Services Australia Financial Information Service Officer explained the Financial Information Services (FIS) provided free, independent and confidential education and information to people. She added that the FIS was available to everyone and that it could help you understand your options to fund your aged care. Information is available online or from a FIS Officer. An FIS Officer can explain how aged care costs are worked out, and can talk to you about home care, respite care and residential aged care costs. You can have someone with you when you speak to an FIS Officer. Residents can find information at www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/fis or give them a call on 132 300 and say ‘financial Information service’ when they ask why you are calling. A FIS Officer will answer your call.

Another way to get help with your aged care options is to connect with My Aged Care. You can do this by visiting www.myagedcare.gov.au, calling My Aged Care on 1800 200 422, or book an appointment with an Aged Care Specialist Officer at the Parkes Service Centre (Services Australia) by phoning 1800 227 475.

Pauline O’Neill from Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc was also in attendance at the Seniors Expo. She explained that Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc provided both major and minor home modifications that enabled people to stay in their homes.

Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc is located in the Home and Community Care Centre in Forbes. You can phone 02 6852 4388 or email fbhmms@exemail.com.au for more information.

Representatives from the Seniors Rights Services also took part in the Seniors Expo. They explained they support older people with free legal advice, advocacy, and information. They are a community organisation dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of older people in NSW. Their Seniors Rights Service offers aged care advocacy to people using, or seeking to access, in-home and residential aged care services. Our aged care advocates are located across NSW to provide support for recipients of all Commonwealth funded aged care services. For more information on the Seniors Rights Service contact 02 9281 3600.

All Ages Podiatry and Mobility was another participant in the Seniors Expo. The locations they service include Forbes, Parkes, Molong, West Wyalong, Dubbo, Yeoval, Cessnock, North Sydney and the Central Coast, with our clients being able to take advantage of home visits in these areas. The business excels in foot and nail care, sports injuries, gait analysis, kids health, orthotics, diabetic assessments. If you have a foot health problem, All Ages Podiatry and Mobility have the solution. There Is a small range of mobility products available on the Forbes clinic.To book an appointment with the Parkes Office, phone 6815 7123 (71 Currajong St, (located on Corner of Bushman Street and Currajong Street); for Forbes ring 6815 7123 for an appointment (89 Lachlan Street).

Attendees were also able to enjoy light refreshments including cake at the free event.