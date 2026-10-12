SELECTED!

By Melissa Blewitt

Three young rugby league players with Condobolin Rams connections have earned selection in the Western Rams’ extended squads for the 2027 junior representative season.

Former Condobolin Rams juniors Alby Denyer and Callum Porter have been selected in the 2027 Western Rams Laurie Daley Cup Extended Squad.

Eli Heffernan has also been named in the Western Rams Andrew Johns Cup Extended Squad for 2027.

The selections are recognition of the players’ development through the local Condobolin Rams system and provide an opportunity to progress through the Western Rams representative pathway.

The Laurie Daley Cup is the Western Rams’ Under-18s competition, while the Under-16s Andrew Johns Cup is NSW’s regional representative competition.