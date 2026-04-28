Selected!

Condobolin Public School students Rowley Lister and Chad Worland the Lachlan team for Touch Football. They will be heading to the Western trials in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 23/04/2026By

Latest News

Selected!

28/04/2026|

Condobolin Public School students Rowley Lister and Chad Worland the [...]

Cricket success

27/04/2026|

Condobolin Public School Cricket Team travelled to Olsen Park at [...]

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