Latest News
Ciara joins the team
The Condobolin Argus is pleased to welcome Ciara Collins as [...]
Term 1 Sports Grand Final
On Wednesday, Lake Cargelligo Central School held their exciting Term [...]
Students Win Prizes in Library Summer Writing Competition
Trundle Central School were so proud of their amazing students [...]
Cricket success
Condobolin Public School Cricket Team travelled to Olsen Park at [...]
Western Area Swimming Carnival
On Friday 27th March, six Trundle Central School secondary students [...]