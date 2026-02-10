Seeking information on stolen ute at Tottenham

Central West Police District are seeking information in relation to a stolen vehicle. Sometime after 1730, on the 23/01/2026 unknown persons have stolen the pictured vehicle from a property in the Tottenham area – ZJH669- NSW White 2000 Toyota Landcruiser Single Cab with a distinctive white bulbar/scrub rails, two halogen spotlights and LED lightbar on bulbar. White rusted tray with spare tyre situated on tray headboard behind drivers seat. If you have any information please contact Tottenham Police Station on 68956620 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au **Information and image sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.