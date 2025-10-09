Second Round of Club Championships

By Hayley Egan

The second round of the Club Championships was held on Sunday 21st September.

It was a great round with some very close scores.

Luke Watt was announced the Winner in the Mens A Grade with a score of 72 + 71 = 143. Sam Bolam and Bill Tomlinson tied Runner-Up with a score of 144.

In Ladies A Grade, Pip Taylor was the Winner with a score of 82 + 86 = 168. Runner-Up was Suellen Taylor with a score of 188.

Benji Wu was the Winner in the Mens B Grade with a score of 80 + 83 = 163 and the Runner-Up was Ryan Burley with a score of 177.

In Ladies B Grade, Narelle Sunderland was the Winner with a score of 104 + 122 = 226. Sandy Stevenson was the Runner-Up with a score of 237.

Wayne Taunton was the Winner of the Mens C Grade with a score of 88 + 89 = 177. Joseph Moss was the Runner-Up with a score of 184.

In Juniors, the Scratch Winner was Benji Wu and Handicap Winner was Riley Randall.

Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.