Season comes to an end
Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club
The 2025/26 seasons has come to an end for the Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club. This year the club welcomed 17 20m swimmers, 30 Sire’s and 15 adult swimmers. A great result for our long-standing club. The club wish to thank our major sponsors Chames IGA, Don Lark Motorcycles and Forbes Livestock & Agency Co for their support throughout the season.
The club was fortunate to receive further donations throughout the season from the following businesses – Evolution Mining, Lachlan Shire Council, Vella Group, Railway Hotel, Pace Farms, Belswick Marino Stud, Condobolin Betta, Affordable furniture, L&M Sweets, Condobolin Post Office, Café Romo and Gallery 104.
The club will be holding one last fundraiser for the season, a Trivia night at the Sports Club on the 21st March. We anticipate this will be fun night for all so be sure to book your table. Cost is just $2 per person!
On the 15th March the club held their final swims, end of season bbq and presentation.
Kelly Norris and Marie Ritchie received Life Membership. Both ladies have been affiliated with the club for over 30 years each, holding various roles and donating their time to contribute to the success of the club. Currently Kelly is the Club Secretary and Marie is the Chief Timekeeper. Congratulations Marie and Kelly!
Congratulations to all award recipients on the day. Results for the 25/26 season are as follows:
Adults:
Dr Arnold Trophy 30m Point score: Nikkie Fealy, Kelly Norris, Katrina Thomas
Manufacturers Mutual Trophy 30m Point score runner up: Thomas Gilpin
Norm Psarros 50m point score: Nikki Fealy
Manufacturers Mutual Trophy 50m Point score runner up: Katrina Thomas
H Pout and D Offen Trophy Brace Relay Point Score: Nikki Fealy and Tim McDonald
Hamilton and Hall Trophy 100m Point score: Katrina Thomas
Most Consistent 30m: Shannon Ritchie
Most Consistent 50m: Shannon Ritchie
Life Members Trophy Final 7 Swim off 50m: Katrina Thomas
Noel Bell Trophy Final 7 Swim off 30m: Tim McDonald
Darby Offen Memorial Trophy for Club Person of the Year: Madison Staines and Shannon Ritchie
Captain v Presidents relay: Captain team led by Madison Staines
Ritchie Family Doubles Swim off : Katrina Thomas
Stirrer’s Spoon:
Last season’s holder Tim McDonald awarded the stirrer’s spoon to Jaenette Hollman
Sirers:
Leonie Davis Memorial 50m Point Score:
Winner: Kane Fealy
Runner Up: Annabelle Thomas
D Stammers and B Lewis Trophy 30m Point Score:
Winner: Ashleigh Thomas
Runner Up: Isaac Small
Healy Family Trophy 100m Point Score:
Winner: Annabelle Thomas
Runner Up: Pippa Newell, Cleo Whiley, Kane Fealy
Epping Friendship Trophy Brace Relay Point Score: Kane Fealy and Hayley Small
John Darcy Point Score Overall Point Score: Kane Fealy
Deafy Atkinson Final 7 Swim off 50m: Annabelle Thomas
Buck and Bobby Murray Final 7 Swim off 30m: Audrey Merritt
Fran Jamieson Memorial Trophy Most Improved Girl and Boy
Girl: Piper Calton
Boy: Boyd Worland
Staines Family Trophy Sires Doubles Swim off: Kane Fealy and Annabelle Thomas
Contributed.
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