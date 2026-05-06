Sealing Berryman Park Car Park

The Sealing of the new car park at Berryman Park began on Thursday 23rd April. The work is being undertaken by the Parkes Shire Council with funding from the Federal and NSW State Governments through the Community Assets Program. Source and Image Credit: A Town Like Trundle Facebook page.

Last Updated: 05/05/2026By

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