Sculpture Down the Lachlan now completed

A series of massive sculptures positioned along the Lachlan River between Forbes and Condobolin, drawing visitors from all over to the area, has been completed.

The official opening of Sculpture Down the Lachlan was held on Saturday, 12 October after the placement of the final sculpture, ‘Brumbies Run’.

The initiative was the brainchild of Rosie Johnston who was unrelenting in her passion to see art embedded in nature by some of Australia’s leading creatives, so it was fitting that she was asked to cut the ribbon at the project opening.

Many of those who have been involved over the years gathered with community at Warroo, between two sculptures, to celebrate. This included Councillor Paul Phillips and other representatives from Lachlan Shire Council.

Councillor Phillips said he thanked all those brilliant volunteers and artists who had brought the concept of Sculpture Down the Lachlan to fruition. He added the Sculpture Trail was a significant cultural asset for local communities that will contribute to the growth of the visitor economy in the region.

The event included the unveiling of ‘Brumbies Run’ by Brett Garling and the completion of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail – an initiative 13 years in the making. ‘Brumbies Run’ is a bronze sculpture located at Warroo Reserve off Lachlan Valley Way. It features wild horses running, kicking, flaring nostrils and leaping, and represents the freedom, spirit and enthusiasm of so many Australians.

Featuring 25 installations over 100 kilometres from Forbes to Condobolin, the bush’s version of Bondi’s ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, attracts thousands of road-trippers who marvel at the quirky and unique larger-than-life artworks which follow the Lachlan River along the Lachlan Valley Way Road.

Recent installations include ‘Waiting for the Rain’ by Jimmy Rix (April 2024) and ‘Between the Silence’ by Clancy Warner (May 2023). Plus, don’t miss Stephen King’s the ‘Tower’, the original ‘amazing’ sign at Forbes, a 12-metre steel goanna ‘Varanus’ and the 6-metre ‘Heart of Country’.

The Sculpture Down the Lachlan expansion is part of the ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Region Economy Art Project’. The project is proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Restart NSW program through the Regional Growth, Environment and Tourism Development Fund, Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining.