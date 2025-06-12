School Shirts

Condobolin Public School Blue school shirts are now back in stock! You can purchase these through the School Bytes app or in person at the front office with cash. The shirts are priced at $32.45 (inclusive of GST), and there is a wide range of sizes available, from 6 to 16 and XS to XL. Please remember that these shirts should only be worn from Monday to Thursday. Navy school shirts are mandatory on Fridays. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Newsletter Term Two, Week Two.