School journey begins

It was time for Condobolin Public School students to begin their Kindergarten journey on Monday, 9 February. Educators were able to calm the fears of students and soothe the first day jitters for parents, carers and loved ones. From hands-on learning to creative play, they explored, discovered, and had so much fun on their very first day. “There were smiles, brave goodbyes and lots of excitement as friendships began and learning journeys started. Every child is already known, valued and cared for, and we can’t wait to watch them grow and let their light shine,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.