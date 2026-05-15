School Holds Assembly for ANZAC Day
In commemoration of ANZAC Day, Tullamore Central School held a whole school assembly. It was a time to reflect and recognise the sacrifices of our servicemen and women. The theme ‘Women in Service’ was highlighted throughout their readings. “Thank you to the students who proudly lead this assembly. As part of our Community Engagment Program, Secondary students erected flags at the Tullamore Cemetery in commemoration of our ex-service men and women.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
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