School announces new mural

Tullibigeal Central School proudly announced the reveal of their beautiful new mural created by the incredibly talented Mrs Hayward alongside their students, now brightening the school building with the message “Love Where You Learn” – a true reflection of everything they stand for at TCS. Everyone involved worked so hard, and it has come together so beautifully. The mural looks amazing in the playground and truly brightens the space for the students and community. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.