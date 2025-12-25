Scholarship success for Summer and Gemma

Condobolin High School Year 12 Class of 2026 students Gemma O’Bryan and Summer Davis have received a prestigious Cleanaway Organics Processing Scholarship through the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC). This scholarship assists with university accommodation costs, helping to ease one of the significant barriers that country students face when pursuing higher education. Summer will be studying Law at the University of Newcastle, and Gemma will be undertaking Nursing at Charles Sturt University, Wagga. “We commend their hard work and dedication and wish them every success in their university studies,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We extend our sincere gratitude to Cleanaway for their generous support of regional students. Their commitment to enabling access to education through scholarships like this is making a real difference in our community.”