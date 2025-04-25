Scholarship awarded

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The 2025 Don Furner Senior NSW Country Scholarship has been awarded to Canberra Raiders junior player Viliami Siale.

Don Furner Senior was born in Condobolin and spent his playing and coaching days in Junee and Queanbeyan.

The Raiders Foundation launched the Don Furner Senior NSW Country Scholarship Program in 2021 to honour and acknowledge the tremendous contribution of the inaugural Head Coach who passed away in 2020.

The Scholarship provides financial assistance to a development player for items such as living expenses, education and training fees, football equipment and transport costs to attend football development programs, carnivals, and camps.

The previous recipients included Hardy Glover (2024), Elvis Nauer-Wood (2023), Noah Martin (2022) and Michael Asomua (2021).