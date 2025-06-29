Saying farewell

On Thursday 5th June, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School said farewell to Stan and Marilyn. They both have played a huge part in the school for many years. Their passion, dedication, care and hardwork will be missed. The school wishes them well in their future endeavours. Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

