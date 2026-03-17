Sapphire joins CWFS team

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Sapphire Walker has joined the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) team as a Junior Trials Agronomist.

“Sapphire is a recent soil science graduate with a strong interest in soil health within cropping systems. Her studies focused on soil structure, soil types across Australia and the management practices required to maintain soil function while supporting productive crops. She is particularly interested in the economic considerations around fertiliser use and soil improvement,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“She previously worked at the Queensland Herbarium, where she developed an interest in plant pathology and weed identification.

“Originally from Stanthorpe, Queensland, Sapphire completed her Bachelor’s degree at Griffith University before moving to Condobolin to work at Sunset Station as a governess, where she also assisted with farm operations.

“After settling into the region, she decided to pursue her agronomy career in the Central West.” Sapphire is actively involved in the local community and professional networks, including Soil Science Australia and Women in Soil Science. “She looks forward to contributing to CWFS projects and building her knowledge of low rainfall cropping systems to support growers across the region,” the post went on to say.

“We are excited to have Sapphire on board and look forward to the contribution she will make to CWFS and our grower network.”