Santa delivers lollies

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin helped the man in the big red suit deliver lollies to children in Condobolin on Thursday, 18 December. There was much merriment and joy all round. Image Credits: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin Facebook Page.

