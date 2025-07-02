Samuel soars with Little Wings

Eight-year-old Samuel Ritchie soars with Little Wings six times per year to and from The Children’s Hospital at Westmead for specialist treatments for his neurofibromatosis … a condition causing tumours in the brain, spine and nerves. He calls Condobolin home but counts on Little Wings for a little extra help. Each time Samuel flies, he is accompanied by a much-loved blanket, made by Condobolin local Donna Sayers. Samuel also champions the fluffy penguin of Children’s Tumour Foundation Australia … an organisation specialising in support for those living with neurofibromatosis. After his most recent appointment, he headed home thanks to generous support from Mounties, an award-winning venue located in Mount Pritchard (NSW). Image Credit: Little Wings Facebook Page.