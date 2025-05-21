Samantha’s new role
Samantha Smith has been appointed as Lachlan Children Services Acting Educational Leader for the next six months. “Sam has demonstrated experience in a leadership role and is already a valued Educator within our service,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We are excited to see where this next step takes her!” Congratulations Samnatha! Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
