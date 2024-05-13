Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay

Sam Dargan Electrical Trophies

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 27th April, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry. Thanks, Bear, for your support. Winner of A grade was Craig Venables with 40 points, runner up was Zac Mitchell with 39 points.

B grade winner was Greg McCumstie with 37 points c/b from Vicki Hanlon also 37 points.

Ball comp winners Callen Venables, C Stuckey, I Bell, I Grimshaw, J Jones 34 points c/b.

NTPs all grades P Sinderberry, no. 9 Z Mitchell, no. 11 N Coe and C Stuckey, and 17 was C Venables snr and C Venables junior.

LCD J Smithy had left the building

Well done to those that travelled to Forbes, we were the most represented town and had a bit of success, Steve Beattie and Brad Hurley won the Saturday scratch and handicap, then Sunday Miller Taylor won the C grade scratch and C grade ntp and Ethan Richards won the ntp all grades and A grade ntp.

How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.

