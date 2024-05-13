Sam Dargan Electrical Trophies
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 27th April, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry. Thanks, Bear, for your support. Winner of A grade was Craig Venables with 40 points, runner up was Zac Mitchell with 39 points.
B grade winner was Greg McCumstie with 37 points c/b from Vicki Hanlon also 37 points.
Ball comp winners Callen Venables, C Stuckey, I Bell, I Grimshaw, J Jones 34 points c/b.
NTPs all grades P Sinderberry, no. 9 Z Mitchell, no. 11 N Coe and C Stuckey, and 17 was C Venables snr and C Venables junior.
LCD J Smithy had left the building
Well done to those that travelled to Forbes, we were the most represented town and had a bit of success, Steve Beattie and Brad Hurley won the Saturday scratch and handicap, then Sunday Miller Taylor won the C grade scratch and C grade ntp and Ethan Richards won the ntp all grades and A grade ntp.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
