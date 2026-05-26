Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry named a finalist

By Melissa Blewitt

Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry has been announced as a finalist in the Excellence in Micro Business (five Employees and Under) category of the 2026 Western NSW Business Awards.

All category winners to be announced at a presentation ceremony at the Orange Ex-Services Club on Friday, 15 May.

“This recognition means so much to us. It reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication that goes into what we do every single day. We’re so thankful for our amazing team, loyal customers, and supportive community who make achievements like this possible.

No matter the outcome, being a finalist is already a huge honour—and we’re excited for what’s ahead! A post on the Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry Facebook Page read.

Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director – Western NSW at Business NSW, said this year’s finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.

“I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW.

It’s been an incredibly challenging year for many businesses and continues to be so, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community”, said Ms Seccombe.

“We are pleased that 123 Tix will again be joining Business NSW as our Major Partner for the 2026 Western NSW Business Awards. We couldn’t think of a better partner than 123 Tix as they have been twice named the Western NSW Business of the Year at our Awards, said Vicki Seccombe.

“123 Tix is proud to sponsor the Western NSW Business Awards again in 2026. We are passionate about regional business, and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation and pioneering achievements. said Terry Wilcher, Managing Director, 123 Tix.

Winners of the 2026 Western NSW Business Awards will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.

“Last year, Pete Morrison from GTT won Outstanding Young Business Leader, Kirsty Evans from Cheney Suthers Lawyers won Outstanding Business Leader (20 Employees and Under), and Topsoil won Excellence in Large Business at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well,” Ms Seccombe said.