Sam appointed

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Sam Smith has been appointed the permanent Educational Leader at Lachlan Children’s Services.

“Sam will continue to bring her valuable experience, knowledge, and her ongoing passion for early childhood education, and continue to play a key role in supporting our educators, guiding our programs, and strengthening the quality of learning across our service,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read.

“In this role, Sam will continue to work closely with the team to support reflective practice, enhance our curriculum, and ensure the best possible outcomes for all children.

“Please join us in congratulating Sam on this exciting opportunity—we’re looking forward to the positive impact this will have across our service!” the post concluded.