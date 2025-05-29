Saddling up for a successful event

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

A very successful Condobolin Campdraft was held on Friday, 16, Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 May.

Organisers had to begin the Campdraft a day earlier due to the large number of entries received.

The Encouragement Campdraft proudly sponsored by Glasson Performance Horses kicked off the program, and it was hotly contested with 57 entries.

Placegetters were Maddie Frankel on 88 riding Cadete Fenton (first); Lucy Cleton on 85 riding Bundabulla Mocha (second); Abbey Lawson on 81 riding Lawsons Taloola (third); Brodie Ford

on 56 riding Mex (fourth); and Bella Davie on 22 riding Classic (fifth). Judge for this event was Paul Agostino. Maddie received a service fee to GPH Peptos Freestyler proudly donated by Carlie and Clint (Butch) Stapleton of Glasson Performance Horses.

The Ladies Campdraft was next up, with 74 ladies bidding for the prize. At the completion of all runs, three ladies were sharing the top score of 87 so a run-off was on the cards to decide the winner.

Rose Green on 108 riding A Fancy Panther; Maddie Frankel on 102 riding Cadette Fenton; Lucy Cleton on 87 riding Kehls Destiny Chex; Sophie Hardie on 74 riding Lenas Conman; and Brooke

Lawson on 73 riding Lawsons Whotzthat were the placegetters. Judge was Paul Agostino.

This event was proudly sponsored by Gundamain Pastoral Co of Eugowra. The ribbons were presented by Lisa Suzuki on behalf of The Herbert Family of Gundamain Pastoral Co.

Rounding up the day of competition was the Open For Open draft, which was sponsored by Mineral Hill Mine (KSN Kingston Resources Ltd).

A select few of Open horses made up the 12 entries with some top shelf stockmanship shown by all.

Placegetters were Paul Spears on 86 riding Bardoo; Stephen Hulm on 81 riding Star; Robbie Cameron on 81 riding Tarnished Silva; John Hardie on 67 riding Shifter; and John Hardie on 22 riding

Ransom. Judge was Paul Agostino.

The Doug Hope Memorial Open Campdraft kicked off Saturday morning.

Fifty-four Novice and Open horses battled it out for the naming rights of the beautiful Silver Cup trophy kindy donated each year by the Hope family in memory of Doug who was a dedicated committee member of the Condobolin Campdraft for many years.

Also, up for grabs was the Paddy McCumstie Memorial Trophy Cup for the highest aggregate Cut-Out of the Open and Open Final. This award is also proudly donated each year and presented by the family of Paddy McCumstie.

Placegetters were Maria Roche on 133 riding Admac Zambezi; Robbie Cameron on 122 riding Tarnished Silva; Paul Spears on 100 riding Reo; Paul Spears on 95 riding Tattoo; David Marra on

84 riding Mobile Kelliette; and Dean Naughton on 84 riding Binnia Obama. Judge was Paul Agostino.

This event was sponsored by AAM Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud located locally at Condobolin.

The winner of the Paddy McCumstie Memorial Cup for the highest aggregate Cut-Out was David Marra riding Mobile Kelliette.

The Maiden A was next on the list and with 109 entries the cattle proved to be a challenge with 14 progressing to the final.

Judged by Paul Spears, the event was sponsored by Lachlan Agencies Pty Ltd of Condobolin.

Placegetters were Abbey Lawson on 139 riding Lawsons Taloola; Brendan Day on 106 riding Reys Imagination; Dean Naughton on 94 riding Baileys Jane; Justyn Ryder on 84 riding Black Cadillac; and Nikita Robinson on 82 riding Betty.

The Mini Cutout was hotly contested with 13 keen under 8-year-olds ready to tame the crazy, wild and furry critters they we round up for the kids to show everyone their cutout skills on. Judge for this event was Tara McRae.

Junior Campdrafters followed the Mini Cut Out.

They used a fantastic line of Herefords steers and heifers supplied by the Ward family of Condobolin.

This event was judged by Tara McRae and was sponsored by AgNVet Services Condobolin.

Placegetters were Quade Penfold on 73 riding Fieldon Swivel; Quade Penfold on 21 riding Trinity Stock Agent; Charlie Bennett on 19 riding Black Ant; Cole Kremer on 18 riding Axis; Jack Kennedy

on 17 riding Hazel; Jessie Penfold on 17 riding Pretty Please; Max Gunn on 17 riding Pumpkin; Charlie Bennett on 17 riding Condover Bentley; and Aroha Whichman on 17 riding Scarlett.

The feature event of the weekend was the Juvenile with 29 riders competing for a run in the final to be run under lights. Judged by Tara McRae, this event was sponsored by Ray White Rural of

Condobolin.

Placegetters were Ollie Philpott on 100 riding Moonshine; James Hadley on 98 riding Rose; Hugh Cleton on 98 riding Destiny Chex; Sadie Wilmott on 96 riding Rodeo; and Teila Kremer on 95 riding Boss.

Wrapping up the competition for the day before the Juvenile Final was the Novice A. With 111 entries with 14 progressing to the final, which with the sunlight rapidly disappearing, the final was run under lights also prior to the Juvenile Final. Judged by Steve Condell and sponsored by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co.

Placegetters were Paul Spears on 151 riding Inquest; Brooke Lawson on 141 riding Lawsons Whotzthat; Rob Whiltshire on 129 riding Ripper; John Hardie on 128 riding Ashes Embers; and Mark

Dawson on 109 riding Chant.

Sunday morning saw the running of the Maiden B competition. With 104 horses entered, the final came down to eight horse and riders. This event was sponsored by Wrigley Cattle Company of

Condobolin and judged by Angus Capel.

Placegetters were Emily Ives on 148 riding Willowcreek Chase; Marcus Hadley on 128 riding Jackson; Anna Russell on 102 riding Bonnie; James Lawson on 101 riding Lawsons Whizzie; and Lisa

Suzuki on 79 riding Trinket.

To round out the weekend the final competition to run was the Novice B. There were 111 entries, and it all came down to eight competitors to battle it out in the final. This event was judged by Tara

McRae and sponsored by Forbes Livestock Agency Co.

Placegetters were Sophie Naughton on 96 riding Royalle Elation; Dean Naughton on 94 riding Binnia Obama; Angus Capel on 85 riding Reward; Mark Dawson on 83 riding Nugget; Ray Penfold on 77 riding Oaks Whiskey; and James Lawson on 77 riding Main Camp Pettle.

The Condobolin Campdraft Committee would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hannaford Pastoral Company for the use of their line of Angus steers and heifers for the 2025 event.