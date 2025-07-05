SACC Playgroup fun
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres had incredible fun at its Playgroup session on Tuesday, 17 June. “21 beautiful children with their amazing parents/carers enjoyed the sunshine and then the activities in the SaCC room. It was busy but oh so much fun!! We are seeing some friendships blooming and so much confidence in play,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Condobolin Schools As Community Centres supports families with children 0-8 in the Condobolin area through providing and accessing a range of services, resources and programs. Playgroup is held every Tuesday during school terms. For more information contact Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Relieving Facilitator Dam Davis on 02 6895 2134. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
