SACC Playgroup fun
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held their first Playgroup for Term One on Tuesday, 6 May.
Much merriment and fun were had by all, some of whom were first time visitors to the initiative.
“Our first playgroup back for the term was busy, busy, busy and so much fun!” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read.
Many made a special gift for Mum, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day (11 May).
SACC programs are hosted by NSW public schools and led by local facilitators responsible for coordinating a variety of community engagement initiatives that support families with young children.
At Condobolin Public School, Heidi Ritchie is the SACC facilitator.
The SACC program offers a holistic approach to early learning and wellbeing with four key interconnected elements of collaborative service delivery: the early development of children; key life transitions; positive parenting; and safe, healthy and connected communities. Within the Framework, each school in consultation with it’s community identifies key local priorities that enhance early learning and wellbeing outcomes for children birth to eight years.
