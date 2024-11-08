Ryan victorious

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 2nd November, we played an individual stroke event for the November monthly medal. Winner of A grade was Ryan Edwards with 67 nett, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 69 nett.

B grade winner with 67 nett was Greg Moncrieff, runner up was Damian Bell with 68 nett.

Ball comp winners B Toms, J Blackman, G Taylor, A Rice and I Grimshaw 72 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades P Ward, no. 9 G Nagle and J Coupland, no. 11 B Toms and G McCumstie.

Saturday 9th we will play a 4ball aggregate stableford

Sponsored by Clive Dunne, and it will be the second round of the Chamens IGA Xmas hamper.

Good luck to those playing in the NSW Country Championships in Parkes this weekend.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.