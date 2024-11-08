Ryan victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 2nd November, we played an individual stroke event for the November monthly medal. Winner of A grade was Ryan Edwards with 67 nett, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 69 nett.
B grade winner with 67 nett was Greg Moncrieff, runner up was Damian Bell with 68 nett.
Ball comp winners B Toms, J Blackman, G Taylor, A Rice and I Grimshaw 72 nett the cutoff.
NTPs all grades P Ward, no. 9 G Nagle and J Coupland, no. 11 B Toms and G McCumstie.
Saturday 9th we will play a 4ball aggregate stableford
Sponsored by Clive Dunne, and it will be the second round of the Chamens IGA Xmas hamper.
Good luck to those playing in the NSW Country Championships in Parkes this weekend.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
Latest News
Ryan victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 2nd November, we played an [...]
A champion in the making
Five local shooters representing the Condobolin and Tullamore Clay Target [...]
2024 Top Woodlands Agricultural Bureau & Landcare Inc Annual Wheat Crop Competition/Crop Tour
Report A group of local farmers met in Albert at [...]
Wanted on Warrant – DUNCAN GRIFFITH
Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current [...]
A large crowd enjoys Milby Sports Gymkhana
A large crowd flocked to Milby Sports Gymkhana Saturday, 19 [...]
Community members enjoy going on a Pram Walk
Community members put on their joggers to take part in [...]