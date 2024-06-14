Ryan, Nate and Georgia showcase their skills

Ryan Goodsell (Open’s), Nate Vincent (Under 15s) and Georgia Clemson (Under 16’s) played for Greater Western in a bid to secure a spot in the NSW Combined High Schools team. The trials were held in Wollongong. Image Credit: Personal Training – Brayden Davis Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 13/06/2024

