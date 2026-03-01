Rules for motorised wheeled devices

Central West Police District just want to remind young persons and the parents of any young person, that the riding of e-scooters, unregistered motorbikes (petrol or electric), or unlawful e-bikes upon roads, and road related area’s (such as footpaths, shared paths, cycle ways, etc) is prohibited. Fines can add up to well in excess of $3,000, and parents of participating young persons can also be liable for fines. The riding of lawful e-bikes is permitted upon road related areas by persons under 16 and should be done so in a safe manner. **Information and image sourced from Central West Police District Facebook Page.