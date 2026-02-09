Rueben victorious

Congratulations to Condobolin’s Rueben Sloane and the Mindaribba Warriors on their Grand Final win over South Coast Connections at Battle of the Countries in Wollongong in January. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

