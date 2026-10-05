RSL Gala Day brings Condobolin families together

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin RSL Club was a hive of activity on Saturday, 12 September as local families and community members gathered for a special Gala Day celebrating the club’s new motel rooms and outdoor entertaining area.

The afternoon provided visitors with an opportunity to inspect the newly completed motel rooms and enjoy the club’s upgraded outdoor space, while a range of free family entertainment helped create a relaxed community atmosphere.

Guests enjoyed a complimentary meal featuring a pig on the spit, while live music from Rockin’ Country provided entertainment throughout the afternoon.

There was plenty to keep the younger members of the community entertained, with a jumping castle and face painting provided free of charge.

Giveaways and raffles added to the fun, with everyone who attended also going into the draw to win a night’s accommodation in the new motel, along with dinner for two at the Lachlan Bistro, valued at $260.

For the Condobolin RSL Club, the Gala Day was about more than showcasing its new facilities. It was an opportunity to continue its role as a welcoming meeting place for the local community, bringing families together to share a meal, enjoy some entertainment and catch up with friends.