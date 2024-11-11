RSL Club a perfect Christmas Party venue
The Condobolin RSL Club is the ideal venue for your Christmas Party.
They can cater for large or small groups – talk to the staff about making a booking today!
The Condobolin RSL will be having their Christmas Party on Saturday, 14 December from 6pm. There will be live music by Tammy Buswell and a mechanical bull to entertain. Enjoy a Christmas prawn and chicken buffet for just $30.
To book your Christmas Party contact the Condobolin RSL Club on 02 6895 2113 or drop into 20 McDonnell Street.
