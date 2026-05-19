RSL Bursaries presented
By Melissa Blewitt
Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club Bursaries at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Friday, 24 April.
Condobolin RSL Club Director Julie Emery presented the Bursaries.
Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Bursaries were Hunter Collins, Zac Grimmond, Joseph Packham and Stephanie Riach.
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