RSL Bursaries presented

By Melissa Blewitt

Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club Bursaries at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Friday, 24 April.

Condobolin RSL Club Director Julie Emery presented the Bursaries.

Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Bursaries were Hunter Collins, Zac Grimmond, Joseph Packham and Stephanie Riach.