RRT helps spread a vital message at CHS

Recently, the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team visited Condobolin High School to acknowledge how important the R U OK? initiative is sparking a conversation with someone who may be struggling. The team provided a barbecue for staff and students, to shine a spotlight on mental health and encourage the community to check in on their friends. Students were urged to start meaningful conversations, develop strategies to support mental health and promote wholistic wellbeing. The event aimed to share an important message – to not only ask R U OK? today, but to ask it any day!