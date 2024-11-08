RRT helps spread a vital message at CHS
Recently, the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team visited Condobolin High School to acknowledge how important the R U OK? initiative is sparking a conversation with someone who may be struggling. The team provided a barbecue for staff and students, to shine a spotlight on mental health and encourage the community to check in on their friends. Students were urged to start meaningful conversations, develop strategies to support mental health and promote wholistic wellbeing. The event aimed to share an important message – to not only ask R U OK? today, but to ask it any day!
Latest News
Cards flat at Bridge
Bridge Well, the cards were certainly flat last week, with [...]
RRT helps spread a vital message at CHS
Recently, the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team visited Condobolin High School [...]
On the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Wednesday 30th October Max Johnson and [...]
Trundle’s under the radar cancer fundraiser success story
Story and pictures by David Ellery While Trundle is best [...]
Ryan victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 2nd November, we played an [...]
A champion in the making
Five local shooters representing the Condobolin and Tullamore Clay Target [...]