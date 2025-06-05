RRT celebrates with Condobolin Health staff

Rapid Relief Team AU (Condobolin) showed appreciation for nurses and allied health staff with an International Nurses Day celebration at Condobolin Hospital on Wednesday, 21 May. They recognised the dedication and commitment of the local nursing community by providing free barista coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts as a special morning treat from the RRT Red Tent.

ABOVE: RRT Condobolin members and Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM joined with Condobolin Hospital staff to celebrate International Nurses Day on Wednesday, 21 May. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.