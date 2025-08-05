Roy drops into Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre

By Melissa Blewitt

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler visited Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre during their NAIDOC Week celebrations recently.

He called in to meet the new CEO of the Murrin Bridge LALC, Narelle Hall, and to meet the team running the early learning centre, led by Jess Fatheis as the director. The LALC are supporting the continued operation of the centre.

On the day of the visit, Mea-mei Stanbury (pronounced “Mimi”) led an arts and crafts workshop with the kids. Mea-mei is from the La Perouse Youth Advisory Council and is an artist based out of Sydney. She volunteered her time to spend the morning with the kids at Lake Cargelligo and headed to Murrin Bridge in the afternoon for painting classes at the Women’s Building.

Part of Mr Butler’s discussion with Jess highlighted the challenges in hiring educators due to limited housing in the area and recognised that without childcare, many skilled people either cannot move to Lake Cargelligo or must leave.

“There are some great things happening in Murrin Bridge and Lake Cargelligo. Having an artist like Mea-mei visit Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge to share her techniques with locals for these regional communities,”

“Early childhood education and childcare are a key concern in many communities across Barwon. Seeing the investment in Murrin Bridge is heartwarming. There are some steps we need to take in Lake Cargelligo to increase the availability of spots at the early learning centre, and I will work with the director and the LALC to help make these changes.”