Roy Butler meets with Councillors

By Melissa Blewitt

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler met with Lachlan Shire Council for a briefing recently.

He met with councillors and council staff to discuss local issues and concerns.

“I recently met with councillors and council staff in Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW we discussed some of the items in this year’s budget, like the $3 million to upgrade the Lake Cargelligo sewerage treatment plant and funding to replace domestic supply systems that are end of life,” a post on the Roy Butler MP Facebook Page read.

“Lachlan Shire has the largest road network of all the councils in the Barwon electorate at about 4,500 kms.

“The council had passed a motion to request my involvement in ensuring the Lachlan Shire is involved in consultation around a waste-to-energy incinerator in the neighbouring Parkes Shire. I have actioned their request, and my parliamentary colleague, Philip Donato, as the local member, is doing a deep dive into waste-to-energy projects, domestic and international, to ascertain if this is something that we should support or oppose.

“Lachlan council is a high-functioning council led by a very competent Mayor, a highly skilled GM (General Manager), supported by community-minded councillors and great staff. It’s always a pleasure to catch up,” the post concluded.