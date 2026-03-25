Roy Butler and team visit Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt
State Member for Barwon Roy Butler and the staff from his three Electorate Offices converged on Condobolin for their annual team meeting recently.
Staff travelled from Narrabri, Broken Hill, and Cobar to be part of the discussions, which were held at the Condobolin Visitor Information Centre.
Mr Butler said it was “an opportunity to reflect on what we do, and how we could do it better. Across such a large area, it’s also a great opportunity to identify emerging issues that are not localised” in a post on the Roy Butler MP Facebook Page.
“Given the electorate of Barwon is so huge, I have three electoral offices – one in Narrabri, one in Cobar and one in Broken Hill. “So, you can imagine it is rare that I am able to get all of my team together for a face-to-face meeting, so that team members can get to know each other better, understand what is going on in other parts of the electorate, and to work on ways of improving how we work together.
“This time we met up Condobolin, taking some time out from our meeting to visit the RFDS Medical Centre which has been open for well over a year now.“I want to thank the Condobolin Tourist Information Centre for the hire of the meeting room and Thorpey’s in the Paddock for the food and drinks,” the post concluded.
While in town. Mr Butler and his Electorate staff enjoyed the hospitality of many local businesses plus enjoyed watching Business House Bowls at the Condobolin Sports Club.
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