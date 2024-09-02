Round Two Open

Round Two of Lachlan Shire Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Funding is open from 1 August until 15 September 2024.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application at the end of October 2024.

Requests must be submitted by 4pm on 15 September 2024 via: Email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au; post: PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877; in person: 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin All requests must be submitted in writing. Applicants should review Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Policy and guidelines to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria prior to completing an application. The policy, guidelines and application form can be found Council’s website. For further information please contact Council’s Director Corporate and Community Services Administration Officer, Marie Roussety on (02) 6895 1900.

