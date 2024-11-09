Rotary Wiradjuri/Oceti Sakowin Group Study Exchange

The Rotary Club of Condobolin hosted a D5610 Group Study Exchange (Oceti Sakowin/Wiradjuri), showcasing the cultural and historical highlights of the area.

The South Dakota delegation, which consisted of Team Leader Kibbe Brown, Tianna Yellow Hair, Dawn Marie Johnson (MSW), Nicholas Dion and Corey Stover, arrived at Condobolin on Sunday, 20 October, where they enjoyed a dinner at the Imperial Hotel.

Team Leader Kibbe Brown is an Oglala Lakota and fourth-generation South Dakotan. She is a Registered Dietitian and Lieutenant Commander in the US Public Health Service serving the Indian Health Service, Division of Diabetes. She is an active Rotarian of 15 years – Rapid City Rushmore Club.

Tianna Yellow Hair is an Oglala Lakota/ Northern Cheyenne who resides on the Homelands of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate (People of the Seven Council Fires). Her Lakota name is Sahiyela Win. She is a mother of two children. Tianna Owns Tatanka Rez Tourz, the only Licensed Native-owned and operated tour guide service on the Pine Ridge reservation.

Dawn Marie Johnson, MSW, is from the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe of the Lake Traverse Reservation. She holds a Master’s in Social Work from the University of South Dakota. In 2023, she made history as the first woman of color elected to the Sioux Falls School District School Board. Her influence extends beyond this role, evidenced by her active service on the Bridging the Gap Board and the Levitt and the Falls Foundation.

Nicholas Dion is Ihanktowan, the Nakota speakers, and resides on the Yankton Sioux reservation. Nick became a business owner in 2023 but has always been in the business of helping others. He owns Booms Family Restaurant in Wagner, South Dakota, and has rental properties. He’s involved in the community, investing countless hours in the youth on the reservation.

Corey Stover (Lakota Name: “Suńgmānîtú Ška”—White Coyote) is an Oglala Lakota Sioux resident of the Pine Ridge Reservation. Corey holds associate degrees in Lakota Studies and Tribal Law and a bachelor’s degree in Indian Law from Oglala Lakota College. He is advancing his education at Bard College in New York City, pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Sustainability, specialising in Nonprofit Management.

Their itinerary ensured they met with locals and were treated to visits to local landmarks.

On Monday, 21 October they began their day with breakfast at Happy Daze Coffee Lounge and then meandered their way along Bathurst Street with Rotary Club of Condobolin President Susan Bennett, meeting the community and visiting local businesses.

A visit to the Condobolin Museum and Condobolin Public School (CPS) rounded out the morning’s activities. The Exchange group met with the CPS leadership group and Student Representative Council (SRC) members. Everyone enjoyed a fabulous morning of sharing and learning.

Lunch at Thorpies in the Paddock and a tour of the Visitor Information Centre and Utes in the Paddock was next on the agenda for the day. This was followed with a meeting with a Wiradjuri Elder and a visit to significant cultural sites.

In the evening, the group participated in a night of Cultural Exchange at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, which was hosted by Wiradjuri Corporation Condobolin.

The second day of the visit once again began with breakfast at Happy Daze Coffee Lounge. The Group was treated to a tour of Allegro Industries and their medical manufacturing floor as part of their busy schedule.

There was time to explore local shops and grab a memento, before the group departed for the next stage of their journey, Wagga Wagga.