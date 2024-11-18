Rosie finds ultimate satisfaction in frisbee journey

Condobolin’s Anna-Rose (Rosie) Ward was recently chosen to represent Australia in the World Junior Ultimate Championships (Frisbee), in Birmingham, England.

National teams for Junior (under 20) players from all over the world competed in the Women’s, Open, and Mixed divisions. Teams from over 20 nations comprising approximately 1,000 participants took part this year at the Birmingham City University (BCU) sports complex.

While Rosie and the Australian team did not win a Gold Medal, they did manage to collect the Spirit of the Game trophy for playing the game by the rules and showing true camaraderie.

Rosie is the daughter of Clint and Kellie Ward.

Ultimate Frisbee is a fast-paced, non-contact team sport played with a flying disc (Frisbee). The goal is to score points by catching the Frisbee in the opposing team’s end zone, like American football. Players cannot run with the Frisbee and must pass it to teammates by throwing it. The game is self-officiated, meaning players call their own fouls. Played on a 100 x 37 metre field with 18 meters deep end zones.

Rosie was first introduced to the sport of ultimate Frisbee when she began High School.

“When I began school in year 7 a really popular sport at our school was ultimate frisbee,” she explained.

“In PDHPE prac lessons everyone played it, and during sport as well. Each year our school competes at NSW all schools frisbee championships.

“In year 9 I tried out and went to all schools, we ended up winning and so I kept playing, and training at school.

“In 2023 my school coach encouraged all of us to try out for NSW, so I did, and I got in.

“We had three training sessions prior to going to Australian Youth Ultimate Championships in Brisbane, it was a successful tournament, and we came third.

“A week after the tournament I received an email saying they needed players for the Australian U20 women’s team, so I sent an Expression of Interest (EOI), and I got in.”

Rosie’s journey to the Championships saw her undertake a vigorous selection process.

“We had our first training camp in Melbourne in August,” she revealed.

“Following that we had a three-day camp in Sydney we had a Trans-Tasman series verse New Zealand.

“With that over we had our next two camps in Melbourne in January and march before our last two camps prior to world we held at the Gold Coast in May and June. Our training camps consisted of two days of training from 9-5 working on different attack, defence structures as well as many games against local teams.

“In between training camps, we were given detailed training programs each week for strength and conditioning, speed and agility, and throwing sessions.

“From the 15th to the 19th of July we had a pre-tour in Birmingham Uk which consisted of light training every day, one game against Singapore, and a lot of sightseeing.”

Rosie was eager to pull on her boots for games full of throwing, running, jumping and diving.

“The first day of worlds was Saturday, 20 July. We had the opening ceremony followed by a game against America (winners of the competition),” she said.

“Throughout the six-day tournament we played a total of eight games, against Singapore, New Zealand, USA, Italy, Great Britain, and Ireland. On the seventh day of the gold medal matches and awards ceremony, we ended up winning the spirit of the game prize (a prize for following the rules and being a well spirited team).”

Rosie said competing was an invaluable and rewarding experience.

“Overall, I was really happy with how much I learnt along the way, I don’t think you realise until you are at a big competition how much you’ve actually learned,” she stated.

“For me I think my game as a whole improved but especially my throwing.

“Although we didn’t end up with the best results at worlds, it was so rewarding to see how far the team as a whole and I had come.

“Our last game against Singapore was definitely the highlight. We ended on a long and hard-fought universe point (a universe point is the final, decisive point in a game when the score is tied, and the next team to score wins the match) that I got to play in. “Although we didn’t win the game, I think it was really rewarding being chosen to be on the field during such a hard last point.”

Rosie said she could not have followed her passion for Ultimate Frisbee without her family’s support.

“I want to say a huge thank you to my parents for paying for everything, and my sister, family for supporting me along the way. As well as AWN for sponsoring me.”