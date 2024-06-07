Rose is a future leader

Condobolin Public School student Rose Collins has been inducted into the CSIRO STEM Future Leaders program. “She is among the top 25 kids in the country selected for such a prestigious opportunity,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Rose will be attending a STEM camp in Newcastle. “Rose is certainly on an exciting journey ahead, and we couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.