Robert Holmes recognised for military service

By Melissa Blewitt

Robert William Holmes (Condobolin), a World War II veteran, was recognised for his military service during a special presentation in Dubbo.

The families of Mr Holmes and Mr John Allen Furney from Dubbo, were presented Certificates of Appreciation by Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton.

“Certificates of Appreciation are just one way that the Australian Government expresses its gratitude to those who have given so much in protecting our country’s interests and helping to restore and maintain peace around the world,” Mr Coulton stated.

“We are grateful for the dedication and sacrifice demonstrated by our veterans’ service to Australia, and it’s important to recognise this.

“It was an honour to present these certificates to John Furney’s daughter Kathleen Furney and Natalie Lewis, the granddaughter of Robert Holmes.

“John, more commonly known as Jack, served from July 1940 to November 1945 as a signalman in the 8th Division in Malaya during the Second World War. He was captured and became a Prisoner of War in various prison camps including Changi, Singapore.

“Robert served as a Guard in the Royal Australian Air Force in Australia and Papua New Guinea from April 1944 until May 1946 during World War II.

“Thank you to both Jack and Robert for their sacrifice and service. Even though they are no longer with us, it’s lovely for their families to have this memento to pass onto future generations, to remember the role they played in World War II,” he concluded.

Certificates of Appreciation are available for veterans who have served overseas in Australia’s Defence Forces during the Second World War and in wars, conflicts or peacekeeping operations since, or on the home front during the Second World War.

Veterans, or family members of a deceased eligible person, are invited to apply for a certificate.

Applications can be submitted to Mr Coulton’s Dubbo electorate office at Unit 3/153 Brisbane Street, Dubbo NSW 2830 or via email to mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au.

More information about Certificates of Appreciation, including the guidelines and an application form is available at www.dva.gov.au/recognition/certificate-appreciation or by contacting the Department of Veterans’ Affairs on 1800 VETERAN (1800 838 372).