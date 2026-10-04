Roaring stories entertain young readers

By Melissa Blewitt

There was plenty of roaring, laughter and creativity at Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 16 September as children gathered for a lion-themed Storytime with Library Technician Abby Grimshaw.

The session featured two entertaining picture books, beginning with Roary the Lion by Australian author Rory H Mather, illustrated by Patrick Corrigan. The story follows Roary, a young lion who is expected to be the King of the Jungle but has one problem – he cannot roar. Despite trying to find his voice, Roary can only manage a tiny squeak, prompting his friends to help him discover his bellow. The story explores friendship, confidence and finding your own voice.

Children then followed the antics of Patrick Elephant in The Great Cheese Robbery by Tim Warnes. Patrick is frightened by many things, while his father, Daddy Elephant, appears fearless – except when it comes to mice. When a mouse posing as a cheese inspector arrives to steal the family’s cheese, a comical robbery unfolds, with the mischievous mice gradually making off with much more than the cheese.

The story combines humour with a gentle message about fear and bravery, while the mischievous mice and colourful illustrations add plenty of opportunities for children to engage with the story.

After the reading session, the children continued the lion theme by colouring their own lion masks, giving them a chance to get creative and take part in some hands-on fun.

The storytime provided a lively morning of books, imagination and craft, with plenty of opportunities for young readers to enjoy the library in a fun and welcoming setting.