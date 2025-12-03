Roadworks to begin

Roadworks is set to begin in Lachlan, McDonnell and Denison Streets.

Lachlan Shire Council will be undertaking road works in stages at the following locations:

• Stage 1: Lachlan Street (between Denison Street and McDonnell Street) and Denison Street (between Lachlan Street and Bathurst Street)

• Stage 2: McDonnell Street (between Bathurst Street and Lachlan Street)

Works are scheduled to commence on 3 December 2025 and are expected to be completed 13 December 2025.

Delays may occur during this period. Traffic control measures will be in place. No parking will be permitted in the active work zones during each stage.

McDonnell Street will remain accessible for parking and deliveries until works begin.

For the safety of motorists, workers and residents, please follow the traffic control directions while the work is in progress.

For all enquiries in relation to these works please contact Council’s Roads Department on 02 6895 1900.

Council apologises for any inconvenience and thanks you for your patience.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).