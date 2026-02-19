Riders to roar into Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt
Members of The Wild Dogs from Sydney and surrounds are set to roar into town on Friday, 20 February.
This will be the 21st year that the Wild Dogs have organised the Condobolin Ride Weekend.
The group is expected to arrive in Condobolin between 2pm and 3pm pm on Friday, 20 February, and leave after a weekend of fundraising and catching up with friends.
While at Condobolin they will be offering rides to local children and any older adults reminiscing their lost youth on the Saturday prior to the 2026 Condobolin Picnic Races.
They ask for a donation for the rides, and this goes to a local charity. There will also be numerous raffles held across the weekend to bolster fundraising efforts.
“We are looking forward to another great weekend and wonderful hospitality while at Condobolin,” organiser Manfred (Freddy) Wittek said.
During the weekend there will be entertainment at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel, and the community is invited to visit with the Wild Dogs over the course of their stay.
On Sunday, 22 February the group will ride to the Central Hotel in Ungarie. They are always happy for people to come along for lunch and help support of small country businesses.
